Paula Lee Mitchell
Paula Lee Mitchell, 72, passed away October 25, 2019 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born October 31, 1946 in Toledo to the late Paul and Viola (Millard) Dunbar.
Paula graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1964. She made a lasting impact on many doctors during her 30 year career at the Medical College of Ohio where she served as Program Administrator for Internal Medicine Residency and also Assistant to the Dean. Paula enjoyed family vacation time on Hilton Head Island and golfing. She was a gifted artist, skilled at drawing and painting, particularly with water color. Paula was the protective, loving rock and role model in her family, always caring for the needs of others first.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Owen Mitchell; children, Lisa (Kelly) Johnston, Kimberley Mitchell and Scott (Tamara) Mitchell; grandchildren, Shelby, Avery, Emily, Bryan; sister, Mary Orlando; and brother, Robert (Janice) Dunbar.
Family and Friends will be received on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 4 P.M. until the time of the memorial services at 7 P.M. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). Committal will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019