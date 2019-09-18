Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Pershing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula "Jill" Pershing


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula "Jill" Pershing Obituary
Paula "Jill" Pershing

Paula "Jill" Pershing, 58, of Toledo, OH, left this earth a little darker on September 14, 2019 after a brief courageous battle with cancer. Jill had a unique gift, she could make you feel as though you were her family and she treated her family as though they were her friends, and it was her joy to be surrounded by those she loved. Jill worked at Zavotski Deli and prior to that she worked 21 years at the City of Toledo in Economic Development where she is still greatly missed.

Jill is survived by her loving daughter, Niki (Kevin, Jr.) Neilly.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43611 with services beginning at 2 p.m., Reverend Jon Komperda officiating, interment to follow at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to a . Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now