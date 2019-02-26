|
Pauletta "Paulie" M. Wilkinson
Pauletta "Paulie" M. Wilkinson, 70 years of Temperance, MI, died Monday, February 25, 2019. Born December 21, 1948, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Gerald F. and Katherine J. (Raymond) Mills, Sr. Paulie graduated from Mason Consolidated Schools in Erie, MI, and was employed as a nurses aid for several years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and was adored by all her nieces and nephews.
Paulie is survived by her loving children, Michelle (Daniel) Wingate and Michael Wilkinson; grandchildren, Britny Wingate, Starr Wingate and Alexander Wilkinson; great grandchildren, Draik, Liam and Jaxx Wingate; brothers, Gerald F. Mills, Jr. and Douglas (Christine) Mills, Sr. and sister, Joyce Fulkerson. She was preceded in death by 2 sons, Andrew & Steve Wilkinson; granddaughter, Sandra Wingate and sister, Jeanette Slaughterbeck.
Visitation will be from 2-8 pm, Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 1, 2019. Interment will follow at Erie Union Cemetery.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019