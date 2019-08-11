|
|
Pauline Bernhard
Pauline Bernhard, 105, of Monclova, OH passed away Thursday August 8, 2019 at the Perrysburg campus of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Pauline was born April 19, 1914 in Mungon, OH to the late Edward and Iva Ferrenberg.
Besides her parents, Pauline is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Bernhard; grandson, Todd J. Bernhard; brother, Walter Ferrenberg; sisters, Helen Ferrenberg, Leone Wetsel; dear friends, Ola and George Lewis.
Pauline is survived by her son, Larry Bernhard; grandchildren, Kevin (Sheila) Bernhard, Brent Bernhard, Troy (Rachel) Bernhard; great grandchildren, Kevin Bernhard II, Todd (Ashley) Bernhard, Zachary Bernhard, Joseph Bernhard, Samantha Bernhard; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pauline worked for Monclova Schools as a cafeteria cook and for Anthony Wayne Schools until her retirement in 1975. Pauline loved knitting, crossword puzzles, vacationing with her family, camping and attending her grandkids sporting events. She was a long time member of Heritage Church of God. Monclova Township Fire Ladies Auxiliary, and a host of other social and service organizations. She was a loving mother, Grandmother, and a special friend whom will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be held at Heritage Church of God, 3520 Strayer Rd., Maumee, OH on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held at Heritage Church of God on Thursday August 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Swan Creek Cemetery, Monclova, OH.
Habegger Funeral Services is honored to serve Pauline's family. We invite you to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.habeggerfuneralservices.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 11, 2019