Pauline (Lumbrezer) GillenPauline Elizabeth (Lumbrezer) Gillen, age 104, died Thursday afternoon, July 16, 2020 in Maumee, Ohio of natural causes. She was born in Swanton, Ohio on June 5, 1916 to Louis and Anna (Bauer) Lumbrezer.She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond C. Gillen in 1983 after 47 years of marriage, as well as her son, Gregory Gillen; sisters, Bernetta Noe, Lucille Lantz, Margaret Lau, and Angela Mae Lumbrezer and her brother, Zeno Lumbrezer. She is survived by her sister, Shirley (John) Fritch; brother, Charles Lumbrezer; her daughters, Patricia (Robert) Davenport, Paula Rae (John) Leisering and Pamela (Robert) Malone; sons, Robert (Ann) Gillen and Gerald (Linda) Gillen; 20 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Pauline lived a full and active life. Her arms soothed and swaddled every newborn, and her hands crocheted afghans for every offspring of her family. Pauline was very gracious to everyone she met, especially her family. Her face would light up everytime she saw them. She and Ray were always available to help out, giving up their time and talent unselfishly. Her children have been blessed and mom will be missed by all of them.Pauline liked to travel - led the pack and was very outgoing and gracious to others. She was active with the Church, was a leader with the Altar-Rosary Society at St. Mary's in Assumption. She volunteered with sending out mailings at St. Clements in Toledo and always a member and supporter of now Holy Trinity Assumption. Pauline worked at the Pilliod Cabinet Company and the Ohio Turnpike Plaza.The family will receive relatives and friends at the Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St., Swanton, Ohio on Friday, July 24th from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., where a Vigil Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 25th at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, with Msgr. Dennis Metzger presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.Special thanks to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their caring service.Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.