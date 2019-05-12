Services Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM At Funeral Home Funeral service 11:00 AM Fayette United Methodist Church Fayette , OH View Map Burial Following Services Pleasant View Union Cemetery. Resources More Obituaries for Pauline Jones Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pauline J. (Bacon) Jones

1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) FAYETTE, Ohio - Pauline J. Jones, a retired librarian and community volunteer who offered hospitality to neighbors and visitors, died Thursday in CHP Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance. She was 96.



She was in declining health after a heart attack several weeks ago, her daughter, Joyce Fruchey, said.



Mrs. Jones lived at home with her cat, Buckeye. Jim Fruchey, her son-in-law, helped out as her caregiver.



"She had to be alone with her cat," her daughter said. "She was very independent."



In 2000, as the annual fall festival got under way, Mrs. Jones took the microphone to announce the day's events. She began, "Good morning, Fayette!"



Former Blade food editor Mary Alice Powell, invited to help judge the pie-baking contest, wrote in 2000: "Even if you were a stranger in the small Fulton County town, the greeting made you welcome."



Mrs. Jones worked at Normal Memorial Library in Fayette. Her favorite duty was assisting young readers and reading aloud at story time.



With her "birthday book tree" she created a way to encourage support of the library and celebrate the children. A child's parents or relatives could buy a book to honor the child's birthday. The child's photo was taken and displayed on the tree. Some children had 10 or more photos hung on the tree.



For years, Mrs. Jones wrote memorial tributes that were submitted to area newspapers, including the former local weekly.



"She had that drive. My mom was an excellent writer," her daughter said. "She had words for people that I don't know where they came from. These were from her heart. Even families would say, 'How did she know the words to describe our parents?' Mom felt like, when someone passes, they should be memorialized somehow besides an obituary."



Mrs. Jones, even with her own full-time job, handled billings for the family business, Quality Tube Service, and got to know employees and their families. When her grandsons, and then great-granddaughters, were in sports and other after-school activities, she and her husband were on hand to show support.



"She had a full-time load," her daughter said.



Mrs. Jones volunteered when a facility opened about 20 years ago to help women with chemical dependency. Some of the women called her "Mom" or "Grandma," and some went with her to church, Fayette United Methodist.



"She seemed to become an angel over the whole group," her daughter said. "You couldn't meet her and not like her."



At church, longtime friend Roger Borton said, "She introduced them as her girls." Patricia Borton, his wife, added: "She gave you a lot of inspiration."



And hugs.



"If she came at you, you were going to get hugged," her daughter said. "She was not a complicated lady. ... Mom did these things because they were the right thing to do."



She was born Oct. 3, 1922, to Edna and Harvey Bacon and was a graduate of Fayette High School.



She and Melvin "Babe" Jones married March 2, 1940. He died April 23, 2010.



Surviving are her son, Jim Jones; daughter, Joyce Fruchey; two grandsons; five great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren, and two step-great-great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in Fayette United Methodist Church, where she was a longtime member.



The family suggests tributes to the CHP hospice or Fayette United Methodist.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Published in The Blade on May 12, 2019