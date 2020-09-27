Or Copy this URL to Share

Pauline "Polly" King



Pauline "Polly" King, 87, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed September 21, 2020. She was born in Oregon, OH, on February 1, 1933. Polly worked for Toledo Stamping and had many hobbies.



Survived by sons, Daniel (Terri), Kenneth (Tanya); daughter, Sharon; 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; daughter, Christine; and son, Bradford.





