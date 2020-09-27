What can you say about a Mother who was wonderful and was everything' for the good always'. There are not enough words in the dictionary... so much fun, so much teaching , learning, allowing us to grow and be ourselves, taught us everything she knew, and was interested in our interests, learnings, and creativities.
She taught us love, respect, friendship, religion,, fun, fact, creativity, gentleness, kindness, sincerity, caring and sharing, and when to speak up for ourselves when it was needed. Will miss you so much and will see you again someday.
Your Daughter, Shari Marie, Sharon M King
