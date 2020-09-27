1/
Pauline "Polly" King
1933-02-01 - 2020-09-21
Pauline "Polly" King

Pauline "Polly" King, 87, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed September 21, 2020. She was born in Oregon, OH, on February 1, 1933. Polly worked for Toledo Stamping and had many hobbies.

Survived by sons, Daniel (Terri), Kenneth (Tanya); daughter, Sharon; 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; daughter, Christine; and son, Bradford.


Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
September 26, 2020
What can you say about a Mother who was wonderful and was everything' for the good always'. There are not enough words in the dictionary... so much fun, so much teaching , learning, allowing us to grow and be ourselves, taught us everything she knew, and was interested in our interests, learnings, and creativities.
She taught us love, respect, friendship, religion,, fun, fact, creativity, gentleness, kindness, sincerity, caring and sharing, and when to speak up for ourselves when it was needed. Will miss you so much and will see you again someday.
Your Daughter, Shari Marie, Sharon M King
Sharon M King
Daughter
September 25, 2020
When we lose a loved one here on earth, we gain an angel in heaven. Rest in peace Grandma.
Jessica Russell
Grandchild
September 25, 2020
