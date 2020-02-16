|
Pauline M. Demko
Pauline M. Demko, 78, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Pauline was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 4, 1942 to Paul and Lola (Kovesdi) Zam. Pauline was married to the love of her life, Richard Demko Sr. Her family was the most important thing to her.
Pauline is survived by her son, Richard Demko Jr; sisters Barb (Jim) Sanford, Pat Hornyak, Yolanda (Ken) Zam Irwin; brother, Joe (Darcy) Zam; and sister-in-law, Freda Zam. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Demko Sr.; daughter, Tina Marie Demko; brother, Paul Zam; and nephews, Christopher Zam, and Richard Hornyak Jr.
A private memorial service will be held at Epiphany of the Lord St. Stephen's Parish. With burial at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made out to St. Stephen's Parish, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020