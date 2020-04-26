Pauline T. Photos Kambour Pauline passed into Heaven peacefully in her sleep on April 22, 2020. Pauline was born September 27, 1928, in Toledo, OH, to Athanasios and Stavroula Photos. After graduating college, she taught at Glenwood School and worked as a guidance counselor at McCord Junior High School, until she met the love and friend of a lifetime, Michael Kambour. They were married in 1974 and lived in Miami, FL. They enjoyed traveling the world together after retirement. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael; sisters, Constance (Chris) Patsavos, Katherine (Mitcho) Pappas; brothers, John (Voula) Photos, Lou (Alta) Photos, Nick (Mary) Photos, and George. She is survived by stepchildren, Michael (Hillary) Kambour and Tina (Zev) Kambour. She was Yia Yia to Andrew, Marisa, Zach, Zoey, and Isaac and 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Thomas J. Photos, Karen Cook, Loukas Photos, Kathleen Photos, Kristine Kresser, Evelyn Patsavos, Estelle Panton, S. John Pappas, Tula Detwiler, Katherine Koehler, Paula Bisch, Thomas M. Photos, Michael Pappas, and Thomas Pappas, and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, services will be private at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Superior St., Toledo. Donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Memorial Fund.

