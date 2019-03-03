Home

Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Pauline Warriner Obituary
Pauline Warriner

Pauline Warriner, 90 years of Temperance, Mi., died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in her home. Born July 1, 1928, in Jonesville, Michigan, she was the daughter of Edwin and Jessie Houseknecht.

Pauline enjoyed raising her family and loved the times they shared. She later cherished the times she spent with her granddaughters.

Pauline had many interest she especially enjoyed collecting and selling antiques and her many sewing projects.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Todd Warriner and Beth (Timothy) Doran; brother, William Houseknecht and sister, Dorothy Haymour; granddaughters, Jessica Taylor and Emily Doran.

Visitation will be from 10:00 - 12:00 noon, Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Following services at 12:00, Pauline will be laid to rest along side her husband James at the Moscow Plains Cemetery in Jonesville, Michigan.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
