Pauline Z. Rodriguez
Pauline Z. Rodriguez

Pauline Z. Rodriguez 87 of Toledo, passed away Sunday July 5, 2020 in her home. She was born April 10, 1933 in Poteet, Texas to Mariano and Chana Zavala. Pauline worked as a certified nurse's aide in both Ohio and Texas and enjoyed crocheting and reading the bible.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Esaw Jr.; 2 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Marta Rodriguez and Diana (Jesus) Lerma; grandchildren, Victor Garza, Raymond and Leticia Bermejo, Jessica Lerma, Salvador (Jenny) Lerma and Erica Lerma (Nick Hooks) and Sarah Lerma (Daniel Milosevic); great-grandchildren, Federico, Ray-Ana, Alejandro, Xavier, Raymond, Kataleya, Jarobi Joseph Lerma and Andy as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Tuesday July 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with interment to follow in Forest Cemetery. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
