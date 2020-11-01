1/1
Pearl Henrietta (Williams) Christensen
1932 - 2020
Pearl Henrietta (Williams) Christensen

Pearl Henrietta (Williams) Christensen, 88, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on May 27, 1932 to Cecil and Alma (Freheit) Williams. A graduate of Woodward High School, Pearl worked as an administrative assistant at Libbey Owens Ford until the birth of her first child. Later in life, she worked as a secretary at Washington Congregation Church and Olivet Lutheran Church, where she was a longtime, faithful member. In December 1952, Pearl married the love of her life, Donald Christensen. They were blessed with 66 wonderful years. Her most valued time was spent with family and close friends. She also loved walking at Olander Park, reading, doing needlework, volunteering, and, most of all, traveling. Pearl and Don frequently sailed on Lake Erie; they lived in Dusseldorf, Germany for several years while Don was employed by Owens-Illinois; and, in retirement, they enjoyed spending springtime in Siesta Key, Florida with their children and grandchildren. Pearl will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings. She is survived by her children, Debra (Jeffery) Mens, Andrew Christensen, John (Charisse) Christensen; grandchildren, Christine (Erik) Lauer, Michelle Mens, Catherine (Brad) Asbury, and Johnathan Christensen; and great-grandchildren, Garrett, Gabrielle, Mallory, and Dominic.

The family would like to thank the kind caregivers at Kingston Residence of Sylvania, Flower Hospital, and Ebeid Hospice. A private funeral service will be held at Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Olivet Lutheran Church (5840 Monroe Street; Sylvania, OH 43560 ) or the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
