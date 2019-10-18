|
Pearl Lindsay
Pearl Lindsay, age 96, of Lambertville, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born in Jellico, Tennessee to Joe and Viola Williams on August 11, 1923. Pearl, affectionately known as Mammaw by her grandchildren, was a hardworking, independent woman who had a strong faith in God and was a member of Shelton Park Church of God. She loved the outdoors and loved tending to her yard and wildlife. Mammaw worked at GM Powertrain for a number of years before retiring. Her family will remember her for the love that she provided to them and the delicious southern meals she prepared. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
Left to cherish her memory is her granddaughter, Terri York; grandson, Robert York; precious great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Alice Johnson and Joe (June) Williams; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her parents; husband, Hobart Lindsay; son, David York; and infant daughter, Rachael York.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 3-6:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with her Funeral Service starting at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Project House of Hope or by visiting http://www.projecthouseofhope.com.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 18, 2019