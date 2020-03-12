|
Pearl Marie Redieck
Pearl Marie Redieck, 86, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on March 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Scottsburg, Indiana on February 2, 1934 to Mearl and Aline (Garrett) Osborn. After graduating from Perrysburg High School she worked as a self-employed hair dresser for over 40 years. On September 6, 1951 she married the love of her life, William "Skip", who preceded her in death. Pearl enjoyed traveling and sightseeing with her late husband. She also loved to write letters. She would write about her day, about your last visit with her, or what was going on in her life at that time. It seemed like she had a pen pal in every corner of the U.S. and even some in Canada. She was an avid family historian and picture collector and was extremely proud of the fact that there were 5 living generations. Pearl also had countless family photos and picture albums and could tell you a story about every one. She loved her family very much and enjoyed having them around.
Pearl dedicated her life to her God, Jehovah, on July 14, 1962 and served him faithfully until her death. Her hope of the resurrection on Earth and being able to see her loved ones again kept her going.
Pearl is survived by her children, Myrna (Donald) Smith, William Redieck, Karen (James) Harris; 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; 27 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Edward and Mearl (Vicky) Osborn; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, James; and sisters, Vera and Villia.
The family will greet friends at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 224 Lemoyne Rd, Northwood, OH 43619 on March 14, 2020 from 3:00 pm until the time of services at 4:00 pm. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to her care-givers, especially Shonna, Paulette, Karen, DJ, Linda and Lisa. Without their compassionate care and support, Pearl's wish to be at home would not have been possible. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family.
