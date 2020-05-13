Pearlie May (Evans) Holmes
Mrs. Pearlie May (Evans) Holmes

Pearlie, age 85, of Toledo went to be with our Lord on May 5, 2020. She retired from Zeigler Habilitation Homes, Inc., and she was a 1955 graduate of Whitney High School. Pearlie was loved by all who met her, and she had a great affection for people and gardening.

She is survived by her children, Darlene Evans, Willina F. Holmes, and Nathaniel C. Holmes, Sr.; grandsons, Andrew Lamar Holmes, Nathaniel C. Holmes, Jr., and Nikolai Tristan Holmes; 5 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Her parents, Fred and May Lillie Evans; and ex-husband, Willie Lee Holmes, preceded her in death.

Visitation and Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. respectively, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1649 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Due to current restrictions, the family requests that you practice social distancing and safety as much as possible. A private interment will be held immediately after the funeral.

Published in The Blade from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
