Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:30 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
215 E. Front Street
Perrysburg, OH
Pedro Costilla Jr.


1935 - 2020
Pedro Costilla Jr. Obituary
Pedro Costilla, Jr.

Pedro Costilla, Jr. 84, of Perrysburg, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Pedro was born June 29, 1935 in Encinal, Texas to Pedro and Santos (Garcia) Costilla, Sr. He married Refugia Maria Costilla on September 12, 1954 and together they shared 65 years together.

Pedro was a welder for Perrysburg Machine & Tool for over 30 years. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, enjoyed fishing, bingo and the casino. He loved to work outside and enjoyed baseball season, especially the Detroit Tigers. He was a jack of all trades and will be dearly missed.

Along with his wife, Refugia, he is survived by his children, Maria Angela Ramos, Jose David Costilla, Sr., and Juanita (Ricardo) Ramirez; grandchildren, Jose Jr., Leticia (Jose), Samuel Sr., Christina (Joe), Antonio Sr., Anastasia, Pedro Jesus, Theresa (Jessie) and Ricardo, Jr.; nineteen great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren and sister, Maria Escobedo. He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Ramon Ramos; siblings, Vicenta, Josefa, Andres, Secundino; one great-granddaughter and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. and Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 2-8 with the Rosary being recited Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) Prayers will be recited in the funeral home, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. with a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front Street, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Burial will follow in St. Rose Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Pedro's family. Condolences may be made online to the family at:

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
