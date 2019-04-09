Pedro P. Campos



Pedro P. Campos, 66, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Toledo, OH June 9, 1952 to Frank and Josephina Campos. Pedro graduated from Scott High School in 1970. He worked in construction as a heavy equipment operator with Union Local 18 for Glen Groffis, where he retired after 37 years. After retirement he found joy in spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed going on trips and making jokes. His nickname was "Coffee" because "he grinds so fine". Pedro loved to make people laugh. You could always find him with a beer in his hand, Staceys on his feet, and Mexican music in his soul. He was a proud member of Latins United and Maumee Eagles.



Pedro leaves behind his wife of 47 years Lydia (Vasquez) Campos; his daughters Cindy Teran (Humberto), Jackie Campos (Jesse Morales); his son Pedro Campos (Priscilla Loredo); 9 grandchildren, Serrina and Huberto Teran Jr, Pedro and Emilio S. Campos, Maricela and Elena Villarreal, Alessandra, Aubriana and Fransisco Campos. Pedro's Mother survives him, as well as his siblings Anna Campos, Jesse Campos (Lisa), Chuck Campos (Robin) and Eddie J. Campos (Jennifer). Many close friends and family also survive. He was preceded in death by his father and his brothers: Frank Jr. and Anselmo Campos.



Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Wednesday, April 10 from 2-8 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 7. The funeral will begin in the mortuary on Thursday, April 11 at 9:15 followed by the Funeral Mass at St. Peter and Paul at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019