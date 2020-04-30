Peggie Ann Kuhl Peggie Kuhl, 69, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 21, 1950 to Lester and Violet (Boose) Blakeley. She graduated from Clay High School in the class of 68'. Peggie was a member of Bayview Yacht Club, enjoyed going to Put-in-Bay and Kelley's Island. She also loved spending her winters as a snowbird in Florida where she enjoyed the sunshine and boating. She was also a coffee connoisseur and an avid Michigan fan. What she cherished most was spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Bryan (Tricia) Swiderski, Darron (Ashley) Swiderski, Ashlee (Josh Johnston) Swiderski; grandchildren, Sidney, Braydi, Jordyn, Quinn; siblings, Bonnie Koester, Binnie Caswell, Page Michalski and Robin Hathaway. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Joseph Kuhl Private services are being held. Eggleston Meinert Pavley, Oregon Chapel is assisting the family. A celebration of Peggie's life will be held at a later date. www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.