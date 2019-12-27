The Blade Obituaries
|
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
More Obituaries for Peggy Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Ann Collins


1956 - 2019
Peggy Ann Collins Obituary
Peggy Ann Collins

Peggy Ann Collins, age 63, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was born to Harlan and Lois (Meyer) Billow on September 12, 1956 in Fulton County, Ohio.

Peggy was a Vet Tech for Dr. Roger Gusset at Airport Animal Hospital, then for Dr. Robert Knepper in Perrysburg. She enjoyed reading, soap operas, and the animal channel.

Peggy is survived by her parents, Harlan and Lois; son, Rorry (Breanna) Collins; daughter, Errika Collins; grandchildren, Jayden Collins, Gunner Collins, Alaynah Perez; sisters, Karen (Randy) Sobel; brother, Bruce (Ana) Billow. She was preceded in death by her son, Joshua Garling.

Family and Friends will be received on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 11 A.M. until the time of service at 1 P.M. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
