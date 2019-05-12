Peggy Gause Kirby



Peggy Kirby of Commerce Township, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in the care of Hospice. Peggy was a long-time resident of Toledo, Ohio until moving to Michigan in 2018 to be closer to family.



She was born April 26, 1933 to Albert and Myrl Gause, the eldest of three children. A 1951 graduate of Whitmer High School, Peggy was instrumental in organizing her class 50th reunion in 2001.



Peggy retired as church administrator at Collingwood Presbyterian Church in 1993, where she was also the soprano soloist performing for many years.



She is survived by her husband of 54 years, David Kirby of Wolverine Lake, MI; daughter Elizabeth Heer (James) of Milford, MI; grandchildren Andrew Heer (Kelly) of Highland, MI; Emily Hutson (Nkrumah) of Wixom, MI; Kathryn Schultz (Clay) of Highland, MI; five great grandchildren, David and Danielle Heer; Noah and Oliver Hutson; Audrey Schultz; brother Jerry Gause (Diane); two nephews, one niece, cousins and friends, all who give thanks for her life among them. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Duvendack.



A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Milford, MI. Memorial contributions to are appreciated. To share memories with the family please visit www.lynchandsonsmilford.com.



Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019