1/1
Peggy (Mullen) Gibbons
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy (Mullen) Gibbons

10/11/1942 - 07/17/2020

Peggy (Mullen)Gibbons, age 77, went home to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020. She ultimately lost her battle to cancer. She was born on October 11, 1942, to Paul and Mary (Hill) Mullen in Toledo, Ohio.

For 28 years, Peggy worked at Ford Motor Company where she retired in 2005. Peggy loved to serve others and make people happy any way she could. She loved her kids and grandkids dearly and especially loved attending her grandkids activities and sports events. She enjoyed traveling on family vacations. Peggy attended Epworth United Methodist Church. She volunteered much of her time there. It suited her servant heart.

Peggy is survived by her kids, Brynn (Jeff) Shipman, Jim (Karrie) Gibbons; grandkids, Breanna (Rorry) Collins, Brian Brockhurst, Alexis (Dylan) Komisarek, Hannah, Caleb, Grant, Gabby Gibbons; and great-grandkids, Gunner and Lincoln.

Family and Friends may visit on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until the time of services at 7:00 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Social distancing and masks are required. Memorial Contributions may be made to Promedica Heartland Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Service
07:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Mary Cartaino
Family
July 18, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary Cartaino
July 18, 2020
You will be missed Peggy. I will cherish laughter and good times that we shared until we meet again
David Shepler
Friend
July 18, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved ones today and always. I will miss you Peggy, you were my best friend. We seen each other through so many hard times. We shared some of our best memories together. We were always there for each other my best friend. Rest in peace I love you.
Phyllis Szymanek
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved