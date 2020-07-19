Peggy (Mullen) Gibbons
10/11/1942 - 07/17/2020
Peggy (Mullen)Gibbons, age 77, went home to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020. She ultimately lost her battle to cancer. She was born on October 11, 1942, to Paul and Mary (Hill) Mullen in Toledo, Ohio.
For 28 years, Peggy worked at Ford Motor Company where she retired in 2005. Peggy loved to serve others and make people happy any way she could. She loved her kids and grandkids dearly and especially loved attending her grandkids activities and sports events. She enjoyed traveling on family vacations. Peggy attended Epworth United Methodist Church. She volunteered much of her time there. It suited her servant heart.
Peggy is survived by her kids, Brynn (Jeff) Shipman, Jim (Karrie) Gibbons; grandkids, Breanna (Rorry) Collins, Brian Brockhurst, Alexis (Dylan) Komisarek, Hannah, Caleb, Grant, Gabby Gibbons; and great-grandkids, Gunner and Lincoln.
Family and Friends may visit on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until the time of services at 7:00 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Social distancing and masks are required. Memorial Contributions may be made to Promedica Heartland Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com