Peggy J. Henderson
Peggy J. Henderson, age 87, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Lakes of Monclova on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 11, 1932 to the late Hubert and Helen Anderson.
Peggy worked as a teacher's aide at Riverside School and later worked in the Meat Department at Erie Foods. She was a member of the Lady Shriners and for many years was a musical clown for the organization. She volunteered her time to the charity events the Shriner's were involved in. Peggy also spent her time in the P'takis and Dendarah Court. She was an animal lover and spent most of her time in her later years crocheting.
Left to cherish Peggy's memory are her daughter's, Aggie (Scott) Burtch and Karen Obrochta; sisters, Sharon Minet, Bonnie Ishler, and Valerie Vedra; grandchildren, Denise and Erik Burtch
Preceding Peggy in death is her husband, of 35 years, Dale Henderson; son David Bodway; brothers, Clarence and Terry Ishler; and son-in-law, Doc Obrochta.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made out to the Toledo Humane Society.
Family will be receiving friends Tuesday November 5, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road, Toledo, Ohio 43617 (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home with Internment following at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019