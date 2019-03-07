Peggy Jean Morton



Peggy Jean Morton, age 80, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence. The daughter of Earl and Helen Kowalka, she was born October 13, 1938 in Toledo. She was a graduate of Clay High School class of 1956, attended Ohio University from 1956-1958 and graduated from Miami University in 1960. Peggy married John Morton on September 27, 1960 in Toledo and enjoyed 52 years of a loving relationship. She was a teacher's aide at Starr Elementary School before dedicating herself to raising her family. Peggy and John lived in Venezuela, Spain and Brazil from 1975-1989, embracing the opportunity to immerse themselves in other cultures and making long lasting connections. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church where she enjoyed the companionship of the choir. She will be remembered for her generosity, zest for life, love of capturing moments on film and making friends with anyone she met.



She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Robbin Mizener) Morton, Cynthia (Jan) Beseler; grandchildren, Claire and Benjamin Beseler; brother, Ron Kowalka; and her significant other, Doug Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John.



Friends may visit the family on Sunday March 10, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd). Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church 4855 Central Ave Toledo, OH 43615. Memorials may be given to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence 5340 Harroun Rd Sylvania Ave. 43560 or Epworth United Methodist Church.



walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019