Peggy Jean Musch
Peggy Jean Musch, 74, of Lambertville, MI passed away Wednesday June 10, 2020 at Regency Hospital, Sylvania, OH.
She was born November 12, 1945, in Lawrenceburg, TN, to Gentry and Mildred (Moore) Ray.
Peggy is a graduate of Sylvania High School and besides raising a family worked in a variety of retail stores having been with Sherwin Williams ten years and then doing the books for over 30 years for her husband's company A.L. Musch construction until they both retired. She was very active in creating miniature room boxes which she won top awards for, enjoyed baking and decorating wedding and specialty cakes. Peggy loved people and truly enjoyed conversations with everyone. Peggy and Alan spent many memorable and enjoyable summers at their cabin on Bright Lake in Ontario, Canada, they loved fishing there along with many other boating trips to different lakes along with fly in trips to remote ones. She was an avid outdoors enthusiasts. Alan and Peggy's life together was very loving and special. Alan will love and miss her in the years to come.
She is survived by her loving family; husband, Alan; children, Bryan (Lisa), Todd (Debbie) Musch and Deanna (Bert) Saunders; grandchildren, Kyle, Cole, Lauren, Alex, Haylie and Mason; sister, Brenda Crabtree. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Barry Ray.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Sunday June 14, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. where the Funeral Service will be Monday June 15, at 11:30 a.m. followed by a committal service at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
The family suggests tributes to Faith Lutheran Church.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.