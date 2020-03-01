Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 473-1301
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Witzler-Shank Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Witzler-Shank Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
108 W. Broadway St.
Maumee, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
108 W. Broadway St.
Maumee, OH
View Map

Peggy Jean VanDyke


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Jean VanDyke Obituary
Peggy Jean Van Dyke

Peggy Jean Van Dyke, 81, of Whitehouse, OH, who was surrounded by love, went home to be with her Jesus on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Peggy was born on October 5, 1938. Friends will be received on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Road, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301). The Rosary will be recited following the visitation at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 108 W. Broadway St. Maumee, OH 43537 until the time of the funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be held at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church where Peggy always attended daily Mass.

www.witzlershanktrilby.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -