|
|
Peggy Jean Van Dyke
Peggy Jean Van Dyke, 81, of Whitehouse, OH, who was surrounded by love, went home to be with her Jesus on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Peggy was born on October 5, 1938. Friends will be received on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Road, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301). The Rosary will be recited following the visitation at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 108 W. Broadway St. Maumee, OH 43537 until the time of the funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be held at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church where Peggy always attended daily Mass.
www.witzlershanktrilby.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020