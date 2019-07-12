Peggy (Conley Keller) Jones



Peggy (Conley Keller) Jones, 64, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 after a short 7-week battle with ovarian cancer. She is survived by her best friend and husband of 13 years, Larry.



Peggy was born in Seville, Ohio on April 9, 1955 to John and Winifred Conley. She is survived by her siblings, Sue Harvey, Dave Conley and Nancy Conley. She graduated from the University of Toledo and spent her 35 year career as a business teacher at Northview High School. She raised her kids in Perrysburg, OH with Jeff Keller.



Peggy was an amazing mother to Beth Ratajczak (JP) and Katie Yeager (Jim) and step-mother to Kara Krohn (Chad) and Ryan Jones. Known as "Mugga," Peggy was a proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren; Blair and AJ Ratajczak, Jack and Mason Yeager, Max and Sadie Krohn, Alexa and Brynne Jones.



Peggy was best known for her energy and lived life to the fullest. She was an avid golfer and loved playing at least 3 times a week. Peggy's spirit and love for life will live on through the countless memories made together with friends and family.



Peggy's life will be honored with memorial services in both Ohio and Florida. Services are open to all, but she did have one request - she kindly asked that you wear color! The Ohio service and reception will be held at 1pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at First Community Church, South Campus (1320 Cambridge Blvd, Columbus, OH 43212).



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial tributes be made in Peggy's honor to the Women's Resource Center of Tampa where she volunteered on a weekly basis.



Published in The Blade on July 12, 2019