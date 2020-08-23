1/
Peggy Kennedy Baldwin
Peggy Kennedy Baldwin

1942 - 2020

Peggy Kennedy Baldwin, formerly of Sylvania, Ohio, died August 11, 2020 at Northside Cherokee Hospital in Canton, GA. Peggy was 1960 graduate of Sylvania Northview High School. She was Miss Toledo in 1960. Peggy was the owner/instructor of Peggy Kennedy School of Dance.

She is was preceded in death by her husband, Al; her parents, Donald and Virginia Kennedy; sister, Judith Garrison; and brother, Thomas Kennedy.

She is survived by her four sons; niece and best friend, Debra Kennedy; great nephew and God Son, Cody Bowlin; many nieces and nephews; and best friend, Bonnie Booth.

She will be dearly missed.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 22, 2020
My Aunt/ BFF was the best
Debra Kennedy
Family
