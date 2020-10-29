Peggy Lynn ReedPeggy Lynn Reed, age 71, of Toledo passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. Peggy was born to Elmer and Genevieve (Rasey) DeRammelaere on August 16, 1949 in Toledo. She was a graduate of Waite High School. Peggy loved cooking and entertaining with friends and family. She enjoyed baking, sewing and crafting. She loved her dogs and will be missed by her canine companion, Pugsley.Peggy is survived by her loving children, Tonia (Michael) Holt, Gary Reed and Ron (Debra Minkowski) Reed; grandchildren, Marissa (Michael) Burkhardt, Michael Glenn Holt, Tyler Reed, Ryan Holt, Maegan Reed, Jacob Reed, Parker Reed, Cortnee Minkowski and Karlee Minkowski; great-grandchildren, Alec and Nolan Reed; sister, Christine DeRammelaere and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dennis in 2012, brother, Wayne DeRammelaere and sister, Susan Hamilton.Friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon on Friday October 30, 2020 from 2 until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Toledo Seagate Food Bank.