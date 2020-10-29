1/
Peggy Lynn Reed
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Lynn Reed

Peggy Lynn Reed, age 71, of Toledo passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. Peggy was born to Elmer and Genevieve (Rasey) DeRammelaere on August 16, 1949 in Toledo. She was a graduate of Waite High School. Peggy loved cooking and entertaining with friends and family. She enjoyed baking, sewing and crafting. She loved her dogs and will be missed by her canine companion, Pugsley.

Peggy is survived by her loving children, Tonia (Michael) Holt, Gary Reed and Ron (Debra Minkowski) Reed; grandchildren, Marissa (Michael) Burkhardt, Michael Glenn Holt, Tyler Reed, Ryan Holt, Maegan Reed, Jacob Reed, Parker Reed, Cortnee Minkowski and Karlee Minkowski; great-grandchildren, Alec and Nolan Reed; sister, Christine DeRammelaere and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dennis in 2012, brother, Wayne DeRammelaere and sister, Susan Hamilton.

Friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon on Friday October 30, 2020 from 2 until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Toledo Seagate Food Bank.

www.freckchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Burial
Restlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freck Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved