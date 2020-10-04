Peggy MartinBorn on October 18, 1932, to Helen (Knull) and Emory Fought in Perrysburg, Ohio, as Margaret Lee Fought; identical twin of Patricia Lee Fought. Peggy died in her sleep on the night of September 12, 2020, at her residence in Waterville, Ohio.She was raised in Perrysburg alongside four siblings who preceded her in death; Patty Picket, Mary Jane Fought, David Fought and Nancy Squeo. Peggy and Patty were cheerleaders for Perrysburg High and simultaneously played in the marching band. The twins went on to attend University of Toledo, both graduating with teaching degrees. They cashiered at Kroger and then Churchill's to work their way through college while living at home.Peggy married her cherished partner, Ron Martin, after he returned from serving with the USMC in Okinawa. Together they raised four children, Jody, Grant, Sheri and Stuart. The family spent time living in Missouri, New Jersey, Delaware and Ohio and vacationed in the Carolinas and Michigan. Peggy was the very first office assistant for Advanced Drainage Systems, the business Ron founded and developed with partners. She taught school before and after she started her family.In retirement Peggy and Ron traveled widely; visiting all seven continents. They enjoyed ballooning with the Bombard Society in the Alps. They took an expedition ship to the South Pole. They spent an extended amount of time in Oceania. Most often their focus was on wildlife. After their African safari Peggy made a video for her grandchildren using Ron's footage of lions, elephants, zebras and more. Peggy was a passionate birder and was a joy to walk with as she knew the songs of the birds in her neighborhoods of Hilton Head Island, SC and Crystal Lake, MI. Peggy spent many winters as first mate onboard their trawler, Mollymawk, which transited the inland waterway and Gulf Stream to the islands of the Bahamas to visit countless cays from Abaco to Exuma and beyond. Boating figured prominently throughout her life on the water.Family was at the center of Peggy's life. She kept close ties with her mother and siblings, in laws, Clair and Freida, Ron's siblings and her many nieces and nephews. She loved entertaining family, friends and neighbors. The Martins loved block parties, oyster roasts, breakfast picnics, "rolling wave" lunches and "six to eighters." Family dinners, birthday parties and holiday celebrations were non-stop and helped keep everyone close. Grandchildren always figured prominently in their plans. Peggy was passionate about life and had many interests. An avid reader of fiction, she also loved geography, astronomy and lexicology. At 87 she was still tough to beat at Scrabble. She played Word Feud daily with remote opponents. She had several dogs in her lifetime. She enjoyed landscaping and flower gardening. She had an elaborate water garden which attracted wildlife and supported her collection of ferns and wildflowers. Peggy will be remembered as a cheerful, positive person who was generous and ethical. She loved the U.S.A. and proudly flew the American flag. In her entire life she never missed an opportunity to vote. She was civic minded and participated in her communities. Among her favorite causes were Groundwork, Toledo Metroparks, and Doctors without Borders.The family has no plans for a memorial service at this time. Please remember Peggy when you gather the family together, build a fire in the fireplace, watch Ohio State football, make a special dinner or decorate for a holiday. Think of her when you recycle, plant a tree or volunteer for the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count.Peggy will be dearly missed by all of her family including Stuart Martin of Salt Lake City, UT, Sheri and Matt Plocek of Monclova, OH, Grant and Jana Martin of Blissfield, MI, Jody and Dan DeLand of Sunriver, OR and her grandchildren, Andrea Plocek, Amy Martin, Nick Plocek, Kyle Plocek and Hunter Martin. Peggy was predeceased by husband, Ronald C. Martin and grandsons, Ross Plocek and Alex Martin.You may contact the family by emailing: captainpeggy34@gmail.comIf you wish to make a donation in Peggy's name, may we suggest: