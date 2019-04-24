Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Hendricks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Sue Hendricks


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peggy Sue Hendricks Obituary
Peggy Sue Hendricks

Peggy Sue Hendricks, age 52, of Toledo, passed away due to complications from Crohn's disease on Monday, April 22, 2019. She was born to Jesse and Gloria (Mittendorf) Hinkle in Toledo on February 2, 1967.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 21 years, Christopher M. Hendricks; daughter, Emily Marie Hendricks; mother, Gloria M. Hinkle; brothers, Curtis (Phyllis) Hinkle and Rem (Tammy) Hinkle; father and mother in law, Harold (Mary) Hendricks; brother in law, Corey Hendricks; feline friend, Bagheera; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse James Hinkle.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with her Funeral Service starting at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

To leave a special message for Peggy Sue's family please visit,

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now