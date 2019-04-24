|
|
Peggy Sue Hendricks
Peggy Sue Hendricks, age 52, of Toledo, passed away due to complications from Crohn's disease on Monday, April 22, 2019. She was born to Jesse and Gloria (Mittendorf) Hinkle in Toledo on February 2, 1967.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 21 years, Christopher M. Hendricks; daughter, Emily Marie Hendricks; mother, Gloria M. Hinkle; brothers, Curtis (Phyllis) Hinkle and Rem (Tammy) Hinkle; father and mother in law, Harold (Mary) Hendricks; brother in law, Corey Hendricks; feline friend, Bagheera; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse James Hinkle.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with her Funeral Service starting at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 24, 2019