Penelope A. "Penny" Toney
Penelope (Penny) Toney, 84 years old, passed peacefully on July 9, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee. She was the oldest child of Fred and Eleanor (Weisant) Schlotter, born on August 10, 1935 in Fairmont, West Virginia.
Penny met the love of her life, Roger H. Toney, at West Virginia University during theirundergraduate years. They married on August 24, 1957 and spent the next 63 years of theirlives building their family. Penny and Roger enjoyed many years of traveling and spending time with friends and family and planted the seeds of love and laughter everywhere they went.
Penny was a realtor who, before she retired, enjoyed spending time with her clients. Penny then worked at Jacobsons in the childrens department to support her love for buying gifts for her grandchildren. She had many faithful customers who loved her passion for children. She loved to play bridge with her friends and knit. She knit an afghan for every member of her family, which they will cherish forever. Penny was a member of St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns, Toledo for over 30 years. She was devoted to her family and cherished spending time with her grandchildren. In 1991, a family tradition of spending a week together on vacation began, and lovingly became named" Grandma's Camp" by her oldest grandchild, Michael. This tradition continued for 26 years. Penny loved seeing all her grandchildren grow up and spend time together. She was always pushing for family get togethers, as it was her belief that family was the most important thing in life.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Toney; sister, Mikell Lynne (Jim) Hedley; children, Mary Beth (Lou) Hutches, Roger "Bill" (Julie), Cindy (Glenn) Kalies, Jennifer (Robert) Brady; grandchildren, Michael (Heather) Hutches, Nick (Marion), Annie (Corey) Brady, Jocelyn (Nick)Morin, Katie (Andy) Hutches, Nathan Kalies, Lexi Brady, Ashley Kalies, Lindsey Brady, Sophie Brady and Anthony Brady; great-grandchildren, Ezra Hutches, Genevieve Toney, Ira Toney and Brooks Kalies and a new addition coming in January from her granddaughter, Jocelyn. Several nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Road, Toledo on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. The funeral mass will be on Monday, July 27 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo. The funeral mass will be virtual on the church's website if you choose not to attend. The family asks that all who attend wear masks and follow all social distancing guidelines set by the CDC at both the funeral home and the church.
Memorial contributions in Penny's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Church.
