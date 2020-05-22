I am so sorry for your loss.

Penny and I were friends and coworkers since the late 1970s. I always admired her, she loved her professional and it always showed. She was a terrific nurse. I used to go with a surgical group to the Dominican Republic and was thrilled when Penny decided to go with me. I worked in surgery and Penny took care of running the recovery room. I remember sitting on the beach with her enjoying a cold drink after we were done for the day.

The other things I will remember will be her kindness to animals and her amazing sense of humor!

I will think of her often.

Jamie Mitchell

Friend