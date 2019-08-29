|
|
Pernita L. Redmond
Pernita L. Redmond, 84, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in the comfort of her home. She was born May 23, 1935, in Jellico, TN and was the daughter of Earl and Irene Rose.
Pernita spent many years doing the bookkeeping for the family business. She also worked for Washington Local School District. Pernita hosted many wonderful Christmases and many summers at the cottage. She loved watching the Detroit Tigers, Tennessee Titans and CNN, tending to her yard, and spending time with her family.
Pernita is survived by her 3 daughters, Deborah (Neil) Monroe, Collette (Joe) Kennedy, Colleen (Tim) Jones; son, George (Cheryl) Redmond; siblings, Terrell Rose, Charles (Jinny) Rose and Carolyn (Roche) Roytek. She was a beloved "Mamaw" to her 4 grandchildren, Jason, Jon, Erin and Ashley (Matthew) and 5 great-grandchildren, Lilly, Luke, Levi, Claire and Oliver. Pernita was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Bob Redmond; parents, Earl and Irene Rose; brother, James Redmond and grandson, Adam Redmond.
She has left her family and friends with a heart full of love and wonderful memories. She will truly be missed and so will her biscuits and gravy.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m., at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sheldon Park Church of God, 6977 Summerfield Road, Temperance, MI 48182.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to ProMedica Hospice, especially RN's, Wanda, Haley, Lisa and Kathy; nurses aide, Kayla and social worker, Jo.
Online condolences may be sent to Pernita's family at www.ansberg-west.com
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 29, 2019