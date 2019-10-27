|
|
Perry K. Sandlin
Perry K. Sandlin, 51, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019 at Fox Run Manor. His family was with him during his final days and lovingly supported him throughout the years. Perry was a devoted husband and father to his three children. He was a believer in Christ and was ready to join his family in heaven. Perry's contagious smile and spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Born January 30, 1968 in Toledo, Ohio, Perry was an energetic child who loved to explore. He was a talented artist and shared his father's love of movies. Thanksgiving and Christmas family gatherings held a special place in Perry's heart. He shared that spirit of togetherness with everyone he knew. He was an active member of the Perrysburg Church of the Nazarene Youth Group, which he treasured. In 1986, Perry graduated from Perrysburg High School where he lettered in wrestling. Upon graduation, Perry attended Ohio State University.
Perry loved his family and was driven to improve their world. He worked at New Mather Metals while attending The University of Toledo. Perry graduated with a B.S. degree in International Relations. He served as a HUMINT Officer with the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) and as a Counterintelligence Special Agent with Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). Perry retired as a Counterintelligence Special Agent (CISA) with Defense Security Service (DSS). After retirement, Perry continued national security efforts with Lockheed-Martin.
Perry continued his military heritage and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served as a mortar man and sniper until he completed his enlistment as a Corporal in 1994. After several years, Perry enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was selected for Officer Candidate School and commissioned as a Navy Intelligence Officer. Perry earned the rank of Lieutenant Commander and numerous accolades. He was a charismatic person loved by many and he never stopped trying to make the world a better place.
Surviving is his wife, Judith Bender Hutton; children, Michael Sandlin of Toledo, OH, Jacob Sandlin of Bowling Green, OH, and Laura Sandlin of Sylvania, OH; mother, Nami Leep of Denver, CO; sisters, Angela Herbst (Ryan Herbst) of Denver, CO, Sally Leep (Tom Hancock) of Billings, MT, Becky Welker (John Welker) of Philadelphia, PA, Dawn Garee Luce of Toledo, OH; Nieces, Brittany Bartram of Mt. Vernon, TX, Amanda Greig of Los Angeles, CA; nephews, Dan Mangum of Billings, MT, Josh Mangum of Bozeman, MT, Logan Herbst and Wyatt Herbst of Denver, CO; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Perry was preceded in death by his father, Elvest Sandlin; stepfather, Ray Leep; sister, Susan Leep Bartram Monroe; and uncle, John Gelacek.
A celebration of life and service will be held Thursday, October 31st at Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St, Perrysburg, OH (419-874-3133) from 4-7 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Military honors will be rendered at Ft. Meigs Cemetery on Friday, November 1st at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be left at:
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019