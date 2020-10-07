1/1
Perry R. "Bob" Tucker
1959 - 2020
Perry "Bob" R. Tucker

Perry "Bob" R. Tucker, 61, of Tiffin, passed away Friday morning, October 2, 2020, at St. Francis Home after a brief illness.

On August 22, 1959, in Toledo, he was born to Robert Franklin and Arnetta Ruby (Theriault) Tucker. He married Amy Lucius and they later divorced.

Survivors include his children, Bobby Boulle and Sierra (Steven) Keeler both of Toledo; sister, Karol (Randall) Bendure of Tiffin; twin brother, Terry (Sheila) Tucker of Waterville; Harold J. (Jessica Georieff) Hart of Temperance, MI; four grandchildren, Axl, Jason, Brandon, and Dillion.

Bob was a member of St. Michael the Archangel in Toledo and attended Trinity United Church of Christ while living in Tiffin. He graduated from Woodward High School in Toledo in 1977 and was the custodian at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church and school for many years. He moved to Tiffin in 1992 and worked at Webster Manufacturing as a machinist for over 20 years. He was an avid reader, spending most of his day at the library, played guitar and listened to music, especially his favorite group Steely Dan, walking, fishing and keeping Court Street sidewalks free of snow. Bob was a Baltimore Orioles and Brooks Robinson fan.

His Funeral Mass will be Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM at St. Michael the Archangel, 420 Sandusky Street, Toledo, OH 43611. Burial will be at a later date in Toledo Memorial Park next to his mother.

Friends may visit and share stories on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 9:30-11:00 AM at the church. Masks and social distancing is required.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Home, 182 St. Francis Ave., Tiffin, OH 44883 or to the Tiffin-Seneca Public Library, 77 Jefferson St., Tiffin, OH 44883.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, OH 44883 (419-447-2424) is assisting the family.


Published in The Blade from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
