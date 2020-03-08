|
|
Persis Jean Rentner
Persis Jean Rentner, 91, Sylvania, OH passed away on February 29, 2020. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Robert Rentner, and her daughter, Chris.
She graduated from Ottawa Hills High School and Depauw University. She loved family gatherings, her pets, and gardening.
She is survived by her children, John (Pam), Sue Woodard, Steve (Patricia), Jim (Terry), 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Pal.
Memorial Services will be private. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Toledo Area Humane Society.
Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania Chapel. To share memories and condolences with Persis' family please visit our websit.
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020