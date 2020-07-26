1/1
Pete Lyle Jr.
1925 - 2020
Pete Lyle, Jr.

Pete Lyle, Jr. transitioned on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the age of 95. Pete was born in Clarksville, Tennessee, on April 10, 1925, to Pete and Julia Lyle. He migrated to Toledo, Ohio, in 1946 becoming a mainstay in the community. In 1964, he purchased the Blum Street Café. The corner of Blum and Hoag was dedicated, in his honor, as Pete Lyle, Jr. Corner in 2014. He was a member of the Inner-City Pool League, the Inner-City Car and Motorcycle Club, the Gypsy Angels Motorcycle Club, and the Alley Cats. He also sponsored softball and bowling leagues – his last being the Dunbar Elks and the Young Seniors. While in Toledo, Pete worked for Rossford Army Depot, Erie Army Depot, and TextileLeather, from which he retired in 1988.

He is survived by his wife, Eva (Snodgrass) Lyle; children, Duane Snodgrass of Atlanta, GA, Tyrone Snodgrass, Sr., and Chinina (Bobby) Cooper; special niece, Leonia Lyle, all of Toledo, OH; and his beloved grandchildren.

Visitation hour is Monday, July 27, at 10 a.m. with a private funeral at 11 a.m. All services are at the House of Day Funeral Home on 2550 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH.


Published in The Blade from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:00 AM
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
JUL
27
Funeral
11:00 AM
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 25, 2020
Uncle Pete was a kind, gentle, and loving person. He always embraced me on my summer visits at their home during my childhood. I never heard him raise his voice, I learned from him how to communicate with others in a manner that was respectful and professional. He was one of my role models on how a gentleman presents himself and how I should be treated as a lady. He was an awesome family man, always loving, supportive, and a provider. I will miss your silent strength. I know the Heavenly Father will greet you say in "Well Done"!!

Love
Your niece
Robin Parker
Robin Parker
Family
