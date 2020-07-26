Pete Lyle, Jr.



Pete Lyle, Jr. transitioned on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the age of 95. Pete was born in Clarksville, Tennessee, on April 10, 1925, to Pete and Julia Lyle. He migrated to Toledo, Ohio, in 1946 becoming a mainstay in the community. In 1964, he purchased the Blum Street Café. The corner of Blum and Hoag was dedicated, in his honor, as Pete Lyle, Jr. Corner in 2014. He was a member of the Inner-City Pool League, the Inner-City Car and Motorcycle Club, the Gypsy Angels Motorcycle Club, and the Alley Cats. He also sponsored softball and bowling leagues – his last being the Dunbar Elks and the Young Seniors. While in Toledo, Pete worked for Rossford Army Depot, Erie Army Depot, and TextileLeather, from which he retired in 1988.



He is survived by his wife, Eva (Snodgrass) Lyle; children, Duane Snodgrass of Atlanta, GA, Tyrone Snodgrass, Sr., and Chinina (Bobby) Cooper; special niece, Leonia Lyle, all of Toledo, OH; and his beloved grandchildren.



Visitation hour is Monday, July 27, at 10 a.m. with a private funeral at 11 a.m. All services are at the House of Day Funeral Home on 2550 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH.





