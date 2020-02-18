|
|
Pete Spanoudis
Pete Spanoudis, 86, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away on Sunday February 9, 2020. Pete was born November 4, 1933 in Huntington, West Virginia; one of a set of twin sons of the late Constandino and Andronike Spanoudis. As an infant, he and his family moved to Toledo, Ohio where he lived most of his life. He attended Woodward High School and played on the football team. While he did not have many hobbies, he was committed to his work as a member of the Ironworkers Local 55 of Toledo, Ohio since 1955.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by an infant daughter (1967) and an older brother, Chris (2005). Pete is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Lou and their son, Gus. He is also survived by his twin brother, Louis and a sister, Henrietta Galyas, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral Services were held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. He was laid to rest in Toledo Memorial Park. Condolences for Pete's family can be expressed online at
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020