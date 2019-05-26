Peter "Pete" A. Rendina



June 30, 1927-May 21, 2019



Peter "Pete" A. Rendina, beloved husband and loving father, passed away in his home the afternoon of Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the age of 91.



Pete was born June 30, 1927, in Scottdale, PA, to the late John and Josephine (Micozzi) Rendina. Pete's family moved to Italy when he was a small child. There, he attended school and after turning 18, he returned to America to work in the family business. On July 8, 1950, Pete married the love of his life, Mary Cusumano, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. The two of them would go on to make their home here in Monroe and raise a family.



Pete became a successful bar/restaurant owner, operating Pete's Eatmore in downtown Monroe for over 45 years. He served as the impetus and counsel for his sons, John and Joe in developing Pete's Garage, Johnny Joe's and the Michigan Bar and Grill.



Peter was an extraordinary entrepreneur displaying a generosity that extended to all ages. In 1993, he was recognized for his prolific sponsorship of recreational sports teams and was inducted into the Michigan Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame.



A "Lifetime Member" of Monroe County Rod and Gun Club, Pete enjoyed watching nearly every sport, including football, baseball and especially horse racing. Playing cards was one of his favorite pastimes. After retirement, he continued to enjoy an active life, spending time with family and attending his grandchildren's and great grandchildren's events, such as tennis, baseball, wrestling, hockey, theater and pageants. He and his wife spent winter months at their home in Pompano Beach, Florida.



To cherish his memory, Pete leaves his loving wife of nearly 69 years, Mary; one daughter, JoAnn (Robert "Cam") Smith; two sons, John (Susan) Rendina and Joseph (Regina) Rendina; 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



Along with his parents, Pete was preceded in death by infant daughter, Mary Theresa and granddaughter, Emily Kathryn Naumann.



Family and friends may visit from 1-8pm at Rupp Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, where a Scripture Service will be held that evening at 7pm. A funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, where Pete will lie in-state at 10am. Entombment will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Monroe.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial contributions in Pete's honor be made to the Sisters of IHM Motherhouse.



