Services Visitation 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM At Funeral Home Lying in State 10:00 AM St. Mary Catholic Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Mary Catholic Church Entombment Following Services St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Monroe , MI View Map Resources More Obituaries for Peter Rendina Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peter A. "Pete" Rendina

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) MONROE - Peter "Pete" A. Rendina, a philanthropist who was a longtime bar and restaurant owner, died May 21 in his Monroe home. He was 91.



He died of congestive heart failure, his son John said.



Mr. Rendina retired in the mid to late 1990s after about 45 years of owning and operating the former Pete's Eatmore bar and restaurant in Monroe. Additionally, he helped his sons, John and Joseph, start their own restaurants and bars in Monroe - Pete's Garage, Michigan Bar and Grill, and the former Johnny Joe's.



He also sponsored local recreational softball, baseball, and volleyball sports teams, both children's and adult.



In 1993, he was inducted into Michigan Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame for his sponsorship.



"He was very outgoing. He knew everyone in town and he was very generous with everybody and a big sponsor of local recreational sports," John Rendina said.



"And we [his sons] depended on his counsel and financial backing," he said.



The elder Mr. Rendina was born June 30, 1927 in Scottdale, Pa. to Josephine and John Rendina.



When he was still a small child, his family moved to Italy, where he went to school. Once he turned 18, he returned to America to work at a family business.



In 1950, Mr. Rendina married Mary Cusumano and they settled in Monroe. She survives.



Soon thereafter, he bought a restaurant and made it into Pete's Eatmore. In his free time, Mr. Rendina enjoyed watching horse racing and sports games and playing cards.



In retirement, he spent winter months with his wife at their home in Pompano Beach, Fla.



They stayed the rest of the year in Monroe, where Mr. Rendina enjoyed attending events in which his grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated. Those included plays, pageants, and sports events such as tennis, baseball, wrestling, and hockey.



Mr. Rendina was a lifetime member of Monroe County Rod and Gun Club.



He was preceded in death by a daughter and a granddaughter.



Surviving are his wife, Mary; daughter, JoAnn Smith; sons, John and Joseph; nine grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.



A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary's Parish Church, 127 N. Monroe St., Monroe, where the body will lie in state at 10 a.m.



Arrangements are by Rupp Funeral Home.



The family suggests tributes to IHM Sisters' Motherhouse.



This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] , 419-724-6089, or on Twitter @mikesigovblade. Published in The Blade on May 29, 2019