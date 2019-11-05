|
|
Peter Allen Swigart
Peter Allen Swigart 37 of Jacksonville, North Carolina, died Thursday October 31, 2019 at Camp Lejeune Marine Corp Base Hospital, Jacksonville. NC.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. November 7, 2019 at Northwoods United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
Surviving are his wife, LeighAnn Nichols Swigart of the home; three children, Kennedy Swigart , Gavin Swigart, Maddox Swigart of the home; mother, Laura B. Swigart of Jacksonville, NC; Grandmother, Mary Jane Swigart of Toledo, Ohio; sisters, Aprill Porter of Toledo, Ohio, Jaime Polter and her husband Steve of Fremont, Ohio and Melissa Harris of Toledo, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Northwoods United Methodist Church, 1528 Gum Branch Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540
Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville, 303 Chaney Ave., Jacksonville, NC 28540.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019