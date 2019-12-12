|
|
Peter Amos Lenstrohm Sr.
Peter Amos Lenstrohm Sr, 88, of Scottsdale, Arizona and Walbridge, Ohio passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019, at Parkcliffe Memory Care Community in Northwood. He was born in Easton, PA on April 20, 1931, to Peter & Cecilia Lenstrohm. He married Juanita Parton in 1984, in Las Vegas. Pete was a graduate of Phillipsburg High School in New Jersey. He served in the United States Air Force for 21 years and traveled all over the world. After retiring from the Air Force, Pete and his family settled in Scottsdale, Arizona. He then worked for the City of Tempe, Arizona for 25 years as a Hazardous Waste Inspector. He attended St. Daniels Catholic Church in Scottsdale and St. Jeromes Catholic Church in Walbridge. Pete was a member of the American Legion, VFW and Elks. In his spare time he loved to fish. He enjoyed meeting & talking with people, garage sales, camping, eating out at Briskets Diner in Ohio, Jim's Café in Arizona, the VFW and American Legion, The Moose Lodge, dancing at the Elks, Mon Ami and Waldo Peppers. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Pete never met a stranger and he could strike up a conversation with anyone. Pete and Juanita enjoyed traveling back and forth from Arizona to Ohio for many, many years.
Surviving are his wife Juanita, children, Diane (Joe) Volk, Peter Jr (Rhea), John (Lisa), Rita (Matt) Lynch, step-children, Cindy (Roger) Cedoz, Kent Parton, Tamara (Roger) Anton and Jennifer (Steve) Bachtel. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Rita Beeso Kilpatrick and brother, Chet Mann.
Visitation will be 5p.m.-7p.m. on Thursday December 12, 2019, at Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S Wynn Road, Oregon, Ohio. A funeral mass with be held at 9a.m. on Friday December 13, 2019, at St Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 N. Stadium Rd., Oregon, Ohio, with visitation from 8:30-9:00 prior to the funeral mass. Interment will take place at Lake Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St Vincent de Paul Society or Cherry Street Mission.
Pete's family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the Parkcliffe Community and to Elara Caring Hospice for their care and compassion given to Pete and his family during this difficult time.
