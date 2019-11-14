|
Peter J. Reilly, M.D. 1952 -2019
Peter Joseph Reilly, M.D. passed away at Toledo Hospital on November 8, 2019 at the age of 67. He was the only child of Peter and Mary Reilly, who immigrated to Toledo, Ohio from Ireland in the 1940s.
Peter completed his undergraduate education at the University of Toledo, followed by Ohio State University Medical School where he was a lifetime member of Phi Kappa Phi.He continued his education and commitment to service with an internal medicine residency at the University of Michigan and went on to complete his gastroenterology fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic, which he forever considered a highlight of his training.Peter married Peggy Reilly (née Ness) on June 17, 1978.
Peter served the greater Toledo area for 34 years, starting his career at Toledo Gastroenterology Associates and later a founding partner of Northwest Ohio Gastroenterology Associates.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathleen Elizabeth Reilly and his parents, Peter and Mary Reilly.
Surviving are his wife of41 years, Peggy Reilly; children, Shannon (Vinod) Nannapaneni, Patrick (Melissa), Michael (Caroline), and Sean (Andrea); and grandchildren, Nora, Peter, Eamon, Fiona, and Declan. Peter is also survived by his beloved dogs, Maxine and Molly.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 15 from 3-8pm at Pawlak Funeral Home in Temperance, Michigan. Services will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Toledo on Saturday, November 16 at 11am followed by a celebration of Peter's life at Elks Lodge at 3520 North Holland Sylvania Road.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, the Ohio State College of Medicine White Coat Program, or Tails of Hope dog rescue in Ross, Ohio.
"May the road rise up to meet you.
May the wind be always at your back
May the sun shine warm upon your face,
And the rains fall soft upon your fields.
And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand."
Published in The Blade on Nov. 14, 2019