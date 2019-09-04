|
Peter K. Fanning
Peter K. Fanning, 93, of Carey, passed away at 7:48pm on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.
Born August 29, 1926 in Utica, NY, he was the son of Rev. Peter and Cora (Clykeman) Fanning. He married Ruth E. Hiller on March 27, 1948 and she preceded him in death on June 7, 1988.
Surviving are six children from his first marriage, Bruce (Alida) Fanning, Jeannette Fanning Malta, Martin (Jean) Fanning, Becky (Jim) Hagerty, Sarah Fanning Mugler and Robert (Amy) Fanning, 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
On November 14, 1989, he married Ruth E. (Sprunk) Stahl, who survives in Carey, and this union added five step-children, Liz (Joel) Hunter, Denise (Brian) Nye, Diane (Lenny) Orians, Joan (Harold "Boog") Fredritz and Kurt Stahl, 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A brother, Donald A. (Leola) Fanning survives in Beaufort, SC.
Preceding him in death were his parents and a brother, Harold (Eileen) Fanning.
After graduating from East High School in Rochester, NY, he joined the U.S. Navy. He proudly served his country on the USS Atlanta during World War II. He then went on the earn a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Wittenberg University and a Master's Degree in Education from Bowling Green State University. His teaching and coaching career started at Galion City Schools and culminated as principal at Carey High School, retiring in 1985. He had a natural aptitude for nurturing and motivating young people in a positive way. It showed with his success as a coach. Two of his coaching highlights were winning the Toledo City League while at Toledo Waite High School in 1963 and having a 23-1 three year record and winning two conference championships at Oberlin High School. His love of football drew him out of retirement to coach at Oberlin College and Heidelberg College. He would talk sports anywhere, anytime. He enjoyed the purity of all sports as was evidenced by his 61 consecutive years of attendance at the Ohio High School basketball championships. He was an avid fan of the Buckeyes, Browns and Indians.
Pete loved his family and always looked forward to the annual summer trips to the family camp in the Adirondack Mountains in New York. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren perform in their extracurricular activities.
He was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carey. Pete's faith was very important to him. He would give communion and minister the word of God to anyone in need. He also belonged to the Retired Teachers Association and Carey Kiwanis Club.
A funeral service will be held at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 with Rev. William Schultz officiating. Following the service at the church, the Carey Honor Guard will pay their final respects to Pete. He will be laid to rest in New York at a later date.
Family and friends will be received from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME in Carey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carey Athletic Boosters, Hospice of Wyandot County or Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey.
Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019