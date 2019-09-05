|
|
(News story) CAREY, Ohio - Peter K. Fanning, a northwest Ohio educator and coach who led Waite High School to a Toledo City League football championship, died Friday at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky. He was 93.
He had Parkinson's disease, his son Bob Fanning said. Mr. Fanning taught and coached in Carey early in his career. He returned in the early 1970s as principal of Carey High School, retiring in 1985. Afterward he was an assistant football coach for a time at Oberlin College and, in Tiffin, at Heidelberg College.
His eight years at Waite became a career highlight.
"That was all he talked about," his wife, Ruth, said.
Mr. Fanning arrived at Waite in 1959, succeeding Elmer Scallish, who was a football standout in the 1940s under legendary Waite coach Jack Mollenkopf.
By his departure in 1967, Mr. Fanning's teams the previous six seasons had the best record of any public high school in the City League -- and his 1963 team captured the league crown. He also had the longest tenure of the 14 previous Waite head football coaches, except Mr. Mollenkopf, The Blade reported.
"He enjoyed the camaraderie of the team effort," son Marty said. "He always talked about his assistant coaches and bragged that he had the best assistant coaches of any of the schools in Toledo."
He was born Aug. 29, 1926, in Utica, N.Y., to Cora and the Rev. Peter Fanning. He was a graduate of East High School in Rochester, N.Y. The school had no football but did have a soccer team, and Mr. Fanning had three letters in the sport and played baseball and basketball.
Afterward, he enlisted in the Navy and served in the Pacific Theater aboard the USS Atlanta, receiving two battle stars.
He was 20 years old and a freshman at what became Wittenberg University before he played his first football game, he told The Blade in 1959. He received a bachelor's degree in education from Wittenberg and a master's degree in education from Bowling Green State University.
He was an assistant coach in the Galion, Ohio, schools, before going in 1955 to Carey as head basketball coach and a football assistant. As head coach at Oberlin High afterward, his teams won two conference titles. He left Waite to become head baseball coach at Wooster, Ohio, High School. He returned to Oberlin as junior high principal.
He and the former Ruth E. Hiller married on March 27, 1948. She died June 7, 1988.
Surviving are his wife, the former Ruth Sprunk Stahl, whom he married Nov. 14, 1989; sons Bruce, Martin, and Robert Fanning; daughters Jeannette Fanning Malta, Becky Hagerty, and Sarah Fanning Mugler; stepdaughters Liz Hunter, Denise Nye, Diane Orians, and Joan Fredritz; stepson, Kurt Stahl; brother, Donald Fanning; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 10 stepgrandchildren, and six step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carey, where he was a longtime member. Friends will be received from 2- 4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in Stombaugh-Bratton Funeral Home, Carey.
The family suggests tributes to Carey Athletic Boosters, Hospice of Wyandot County, or Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at: [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 5, 2019