Peter L. Moran
Peter L. Moran, age 94, passed away on December 12, 2019. Peter was born in New Castle, PA on March, 12, 1925, the son of the late Nick and Anna Moran. Growing up as an active member of the Boy Scouts, Peter achieved the highest rank as Eagle Scout. This accomplishment highlighted strong characteristics in which he held value throughout his life. In 1943, Peter graduated from Shenango High School and immediately served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during WWII. He was assigned to the European Theater of Operation, Combat Infantryman. He was considered an expert level marksman, which served him well during Rhineland and various battles during the European Theater. He was wounded during battle and was awarded the American Theater Service Medal, a Purple Heart, Overseas Service Bar, Good Conduct Medal, WWII Victory Medal, European African Middle Eastern Theater Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star.
After the War, the GI Bill allowed him to continue his education. After graduating from Westminster College, he attended the University of Michigan College of Law. He received his Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1952 from the University of Toledo College of Law. He began his lifelong love of the law with Holloway, Peppers & Romanoff. For the past 30 years, he's practiced alongside his daughter, Mary Beth, at their firm Moran and Moran.
During his legal career, Peter was an active member of the Toledo Bar Association, the Ohio State Bar Association, American Bar Association, admitted to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1968 and to the U.S. Tax Court in 1982.
As an active member in the Toledo community, he was a member of the Paragon Masonic Lodge and an officer and member of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Toledo, receiving his 33rd Degree from the Ancient and Accepted National Scottish Rite. He served as President of Council for Augsburg Lutheran Church, member of the Board of Trustees Lutheran Orphans and Old Folks Home and was a board member of Wittenberg University.
Peter was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Joanne R. Moran. Peter is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth M. "Betsy" Carr and Mary Beth Moran Durfee; grandchildren, Alexander B. (Allison) Carr, Emily E. Carr, Nicholas J. Durfee, Caroline E. Durfee; great-granddaughter, Logan E. Carr; and his sister, Valerie A. Miller.
Friends and family will be received at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4 - 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at McCord Rd. Christian Church, 4765 McCord Rd., Sylvania on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to Burt Lake Preservation Conservancy, the Masonic Temple, or McCord Road Christian Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
The family extends their sincere thanks to Christine Carlton for her devotion to his care and comfort.
