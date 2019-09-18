|
Peter Leo Kunz
Peter Leo Kunz (Pete) of Coral Springs, FL passed away unexpectedly Monday, September 16th after a brief illness. Pete was born on November 5, 1947 in Toledo, OH to Fred and Jessie Lee Kunz. Having grown up in south Toledo, Pete attended St. James Elementary Catholic School and graduated from Macomber (welding shop) Vocational High School in 1965. Pete was a member of the 983rd Engineering Battalion Army Reserve Unit getting an Honorable Discharge in 1972. Pete was also a member of Local 55 Iron Workers Union retiring in 2008. He worked in various iron working duties from rod busting/connecting/erecting steel to machine setting to become a certified welder. He basically worked out of the Toledo local but also had brief stints in Denver, Nevada and California.
Peter is survived by brothers, Fritz (Linda) and Joe (Emma) and sister, Mary (Dennis) Keil, and his best friend from childhood, Danny Hackett, Coral Springs, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents and older sister, Gretchen Kunz, OSF;
