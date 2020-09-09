Peter Michael Handwork12/02/1941 - 09/05/2020Judge Peter Michael Handwork, the longest-tenured jurist on the Ohio Sixth District Court of Appeals and beloved by those who knew him, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, in Sylvania, Ohio, after a long battle with metastatic melanoma and amyloidosis. He died peacefully, surrounded by his family. He was 78.Peter, always jovial, emotive, kind, and gentle, was born on December 2, 1941, to Jean and Bentley Handwork. His parents believed strongly in conducting one's self with honesty and integrity, values that remained important to Peter throughout his life, which he instilled in his children and grandchildren. His family members loved his infectious laugh, poked fun at his fastidiousness, and treasured the cocktail cruises he captained around Chub Lake.He grew up on Corey Road in Sylvania, Ohio, and for 12 years attended Maumee Valley Country Day School. He earned his bachelor's degree from Lake Forest College in 1963 and a law degree from the University of Toledo in 1966, where he was president of the Student Bar Association. For the 11 years that followed he was in private practice and served as an Assistant United States Attorney.In 1977 Peter was appointed to the Lucas County Common Pleas Court. He cherished the community in which he lived and devoted the next 36 years to a distinguished career in public service. Two things mattered most to Peter: his family and a reverence for the law. He was a man of integrity, a trustworthy, honorable man.Peter was elected to the Sixth District Court of Appeals in 1983, where he served until his retirement in 2013. He was the presiding judge for four terms and held numerous offices and affiliations with judges' associations throughout his career. After retirement he continued to work as a visiting judge, mediator, and arbitrator. In 2019, with a heavy heart, he chose to discontinue the work he loved because of his health.For 26 years he was an adjunct professor at the University of Toledo's Paralegal Studies program, where he coached the university's inter-collegiate mock trial team to national success. In 1994 he received the Congressman Neal Smith Award, given to the educator who demonstrates outstanding contributions to law- related education. In the 90s he also served as board member for The American Mock Trial Association. He loved working with students in the program.Over the years he served on several other boards including the Maumee Valley Country Day School, the Sylvania Board of Education, the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center, the Toledo Country Club, and the Lucas County Board of Elections. Peter was also a longtime Rotarian. In 2019, he was immensely honored to be tapped as the next president of the Rotary Club of Toledo. When his health began to fail, he made the very difficult decision to withdraw from the position because he felt he would not be able to give 110 percent.He was a three-time men's club champion at the Toledo Country Club, and over the years hit four holes-in-one. He had a crooner's voice, a chiseled jaw, and was an eloquent off-the-cuff speaker. He liked to dance, grow heirloom tomatoes, and attract birds to the myriad backyard feeders. He had a twinkle in his eye and was easily moved to tears when the conversation turned sentimental. He looked dashing in a blazer, and made a mean vodka tonic.Peter married the love of his life, Claudia, in 1979, and spent the next 41 years doting on her (when he was not playing golf). As empty-nesters they criss-crossed the country to visit family from Florida to Alaska to California. The family is especially grateful for the unwavering strength, love, and compassion Claudia provided throughout Peter's illness.Peter and Claudia have six wonderful children: Courtney Kuhn, Peter Handwork II, Lindsey Hickey, Allison Handwork, Andrea Senn and Derek Senn. They also have 18 beautiful grandchildren. Peter was formerly married to Joan Durgin, the mother of Courtney, Peter, and Lindsey. He was also the eldest of his three brothers, Tom, Chris, and John.The family wishes to thank Dr. Timothy Kasunik, Marci Catignanii, and all the nurses at the Toledo Clinic Cancer Center; Dr. Christoper Donahue Lao at the University of Michigan Medical Melanoma Oncology Clinic; and ProMedica Ebeid Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.Due to the coronavirus pandemic, and in concern for our friends, a memorial service will be held at a later date. When conditions allow, we will schedule a gathering to celebrate Peter's life.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Peter's name to the Rotary Club of Toledo, the Melanoma Research Foundation, or St. Michael's in the Hills. Arrangements have been made by Walker Funeral Home.info@walkerfuneralhomes.com