Peter Michael Woronec
Peter Michael Woronec, age 65, passed away unexpectedly at Banner Baywood Medical Center (Mesa, Arizona) on November 23, 2019, surrounded by his family. Peter and his wife lived in Ottawa Lake, Michigan and moved to Gilbert, Arizona in 1992. He was born in Toledo, Ohio to Peter Woronec and Anna Melnyk; he was the third born of 12 children.
In 1983, Peter met his "Sunshine", Darlene (Ballinger). They were married in 1984 and spent over 35 years loving each other and being best friends for eternity. Peter was an amazing son, brother, husband and father. He brought love, caring and positivity to all he touched and made them laugh and smile. He gave the best hugs! Peter loved watching movies and sports; he enjoyed college and professional football, basketball and baseball.
Peter graduated from Irving E. Macomber Vocational Technical High School in 1972 with Electrical Construction & Maintenance degree. Following graduation, Peter was an electrical contractor & Journeyman Electrician for many years, including owning his own business. Peter worked at Chrysler Motors Corporation as a maintenance supervisor-skilled trades for 10 years and 5 years previous at Doehler Jarvis. Peter was employed at ZF Group (Previously TRW) for 26 years, as a Principal Controls Engineer with Active and Passive Safety Systems Applications and traveled many times to Indiana and Germany, where he met many new people he called friends. In 2004, Peter received an Associate's degree in Electrical & Electronics Engineering Technology from the University of Toledo, Phi Theta Kappa, Tau Alpha Pi. Peter was passionate about process improvement and technology and was Six Sigma certified green belt. He earned several certificates of achievement and saved hundreds of thousands of dollars for his employers over the years. Peter loved to share his knowledge with others and was a positive influence to all. He was a dedicated employee and put in many hours to bring in projects on time. Peter was looking forward to retirement in March, 2020.
Peter is survived by his wife, Darlene (Ballinger) Woronec; children, Tammara (Keith) McCormick, Tracy Mulac, Charles (Jennifer) Puhl, Jr., and Jennifer (Mark) Abel; grandchildren, Chelsea Winkel, Kyle McCormick, Hunter McCormick, Chloe Puhl, Cahle Puhl, Elmissa Mulac, Crew Puhl, Maya Abel, and Zofia Abel; great grandchild, Jackson Batista; 11 siblings, and many nieces and nephews.
Peter was proceeded in death by his parents, Peter Woronec and Anna (Melnyk) Woronec.
The family would like to thank the Banner Baywood Medical Center Intensive Care Unit teams for providing care and understanding to Peter and his family.
Visitation will be from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main St., Sylvania, on Friday, December 6, 2019. The Funeral Mass will be conducted at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Peter will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park, Chapel of Peace, Sylvania Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family would invite monetary and blood donations to the local Red Cross in memory of Peter Woronec. Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019