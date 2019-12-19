|
(News story) Peter Moran, 94, who was wounded during combat in World War II and practiced law for decades, died Dec. 12 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in South Toledo.
Daughter Mary Beth Moran Durfee said a cause is not yet known, but her father did have a cancerous mass pushing against his spine.
"He was an amazing gentleman," Ms. Moran Durfee said. "He had a great sense of humor. He was an incredible teacher, mentor, and family man. He had deep integrity and honesty. They don't make them like him anymore."
Mr. Moran was born March 12, 1925, in New Castle, Pa., to Nick and Anna Moran, who emigrated from Romania. He was active in the Boy Scouts growing up and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
His daughter said he grew up poor and was one of eight siblings. Mr. Moran graduated from Shenango High School and immediately enlisted in the Army during World War II.
Mr. Moran was assigned to the European Theater as a combat infantryman and was considered an expert marksman. He fought in multiple battles near the end of the war, including the Rhineland Offensive in Reichswald, Germany, which lasted nearly two months in early 1945.
Mr. Moran was wounded during battle, and was awarded the American Theater Service Medal, Overseas Service Bar, Good Conduct Medal, WWII Victory Medal, European African Middle Eastern Theater Service Medal, and a Purple Heart and Bronze Service Star.
"He was in the foxholes at night," his daughter said. "He was incredibly proud of his service and his love of this country was amazing. He was very much a patriot. It makes me incredibly proud of his accomplishments."
After the war, the GI Bill allowed Mr. Moran to go to college. He earned a degree from Westminster College in Pennsylvania, then attended the University of Michigan College of Law and later transferred to the University of Toledo to finish his law degree.
"He met my mom on a blind date in Ann Arbor," his daughter said. "They got hooked up through some mutual friends, and she was at the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing."
Mr. Moran, whose longtime residence was in Sylvania Township, began his legal career at Holloway, Peppers & Romanoff in Toledo. He spent the last 30 years working with Ms. Moran Durfee at Moran and Moran downtown on Madison Avenue. He worked every day until mid-October.
"He loved the law and he loved to help people," Ms. Moran Durfee said. "He was devoted and he was passionate for the law. Up until the end, you could find him in the library reading those red books of the Ohio Revised Code.
"Working with him was the best gift he ever gave me - to be under his mentorship."
His wife, Joanne, whom he married Aug. 26, 1950, is deceased. Survivors include his daughters, Ms. Moran Durfee and Elizabeth M. Carr; sister, Valerie Miller; and four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Friday at McCord Road Christian Church, 4765 McCord, Sylvania, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Burt Lake Preservation Conservancy, the Masonic Temple, or McCord Road Christian Church.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 19, 2019